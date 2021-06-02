The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 65,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

