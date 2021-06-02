The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

