The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 1,141,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRH stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

