The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,960 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of NMI worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,972. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup lifted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

