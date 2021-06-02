The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.