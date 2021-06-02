The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

