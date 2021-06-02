The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

