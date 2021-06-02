The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

