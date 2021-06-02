The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,491 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

