The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 186.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

NYSE SHW opened at $282.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

