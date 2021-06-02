The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

