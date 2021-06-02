Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland Buys 100,000 Shares

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,500.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, William Crossland acquired 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, William Crossland acquired 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

Shares of Thermal Energy International stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

