Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $37.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00284128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

