Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). 121,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 207,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The firm has a market cap of £199.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

