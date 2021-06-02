Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 100,000 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73.

On Monday, April 12th, David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

