TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Trading Down 0.2%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.35 ($32.18) and last traded at €27.35 ($32.18). Approximately 6,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.40 ($32.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

