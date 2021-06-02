Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.28.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.