Traders Buy High Volume of Cloopen Group Call Options (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,894 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,409% compared to the typical volume of 258 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RAAS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,421. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective for the company.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

