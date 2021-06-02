Traders Buy Large Volume of National Grid Call Options (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,830 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,232% compared to the average volume of 238 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

National Grid stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.26. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

