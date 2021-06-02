Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,744% compared to the average daily volume of 722 put options.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $152,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

