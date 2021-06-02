Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,100,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,652,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,612,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSA opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. Crescent Acquisition has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

