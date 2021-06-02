Traders Purchase Large Volume of Popular Call Options (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,211 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,522% compared to the average daily volume of 198 call options.

BPOP stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

