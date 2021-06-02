TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.04. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 6,079 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,229,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.