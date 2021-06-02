TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.04. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 6,079 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACT. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

