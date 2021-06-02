TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $13.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.
A number of analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 7.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
