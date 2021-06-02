TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.63.

TA opened at C$11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Insiders have purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last ninety days.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

