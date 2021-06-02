Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

