Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 517,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,305. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

