Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trident Acquisitions stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

