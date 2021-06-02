Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 6,073 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,059. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

