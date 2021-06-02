Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.