Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,699 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.94.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

