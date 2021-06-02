Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 472.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $325.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

