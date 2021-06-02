Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Visa by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 111,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

