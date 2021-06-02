Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 222,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

