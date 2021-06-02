Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10. 117,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 95,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.58 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

