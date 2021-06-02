TrueFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.80 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $51.09 million and $6.80 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.01030218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.78 or 0.09559615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00052070 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

