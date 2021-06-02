Truist Securiti Comments on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.77 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

