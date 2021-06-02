Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

