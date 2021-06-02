TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

