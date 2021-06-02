TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $545.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.07 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 865,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $1,482,934 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

