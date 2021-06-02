Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.