Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $402.00 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.13.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

