Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.