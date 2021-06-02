U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal Acquires 15,000 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Jennings Kacal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 460,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.