Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

