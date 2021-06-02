UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

