UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Up 5.7%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 93,575,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 143,128,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £29.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

