Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $343.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

