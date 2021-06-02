UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMBF stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,558 shares of company stock worth $1,389,219. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

